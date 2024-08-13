APSC Computer Operator Recruitment Exam 2024: Eligibility, Age Criteria, And Dates

APSC |

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is accepting applications for the recruitment exam in order to fill the post of Computer Operator. The candidates who wish to appear for the exam need to register themselves. The application window will remain open until September 13, 2024. Candidates will have until September 15, 2024, to pay the application fees in order to complete the application process.

This recruitment exam is being conducted of filling 27 vacant posts of computer operator. This exam will shortlist candidates for the same. Candidates can find the application form on the APSC's official website at apsc.nic.in, or access the application form directly by clicking here.

Dates To Remember

(i) The deadline for online applications: August 13, 2024.

(ii) The online application deadline: September 13, 2024.

(iii) Payment of application fees deadline: September 15, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

(i) The Candidate must be permanent resident of Assam,

(ii) The candidate must produce PRC issued in Assam for educational purposes or the Employment Exchange Registration Certificate of the candidate, which will be treated as proof of residency along with the application form.

Age Criteria

The candidates' maximum age will be determined using the Class X and Class Xll Examination Admit Card/Pass Certificate/Marksheet that was issued by an authorized Central/State Board/Council and contains a clear indication of the candidates' age and date of birth (DOB). The aforementioned documents are the only ones that will be accepted as proof of age.

As of January 1, 2024, the candidates must not be younger than 21 or older than 38 years old. The maximum age is negotiable:

(i) By five years for candidates from SC/ST groups, i.e

(ii) For OBC/ILOBC candidates, by three years, or up to 41 years.

(iii) The maximum age for ex-servicemen is 50 years as of January 1, 2024, for the unreserved category, and it can be further relaxed by 3 years for OBC candidates and 5 years for SC/ST candidates.

How Do I Apply?

Step 1 is to go to the official webpage.

Step 2: Search the homepage for the link to the application.

Step 3: Use the necessary login information to log in.

Step 4: Now, complete the application.

Step 5: Upload the necessary files.

Step 6: Make the required application fee payments.

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

