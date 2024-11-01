 APPSC Announces Group-II Mains Exam Date: January 5, 2024, For 897 Vacancies Across Andhra Pradesh
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the mains exam schedule for Group-II Services on its official website.

Friday, November 01, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the mains exam schedule for Group-II Services on its official website. According to the official announcement, the Commission will hold the mains written test for Group-II Services on January 5, 2024. Exams will be administered at a number of testing locations spread across all 13 of Andhra Pradesh's former districts.

The exam schedule notice is available for download on the official website at psc.ap.gov.in for all candidates who have successfully qualified for the Group-II Services mains exam round.

There will be about 1 lakh applicants for the test. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 897 positions. The exam was previously set for July 28, 2024, however it was postponed for administrative reasons.

Official Notification

"In continuation to the web note 03.07.2024, it is hereby informed that the Mains Written Examination for Group-II Services (Notification No.11/2023) is scheduled to be held on 05.01.2025 FN & AN in all erstwhile 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh," reads the announcement for the APPSC Group 2 mains exam date posted on the official website.

APPSC Exam structure:

Prelims and Mains are the two phases of the 2024 APPSC Group 2 exam. With a time restriction of 150 minutes, the preliminary test consists of 150 multiple-choice questions covering general studies and mental ability and is intended to evaluate candidates for the mains. One-third of the question's score is subtracted for each wrong answer.

Three equally weighted papers with objective questions at the bachelor's degree level make up the Mains exam. One mark is awarded for each right response, and one-third of a mark is deducted for each wrong response.

How to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission's (APPSC) official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the Group-II Services Notification No: 11/2023-Schedule Of Mains Web Note link. Written test on the main page.

Step 3: A new window containing the notice's PDF will open.

Step 4: Save it for later use after downloading it.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the Commission's website at psc.ap.gov.in for additional information.

