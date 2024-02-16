Apply Now: NLSIU Resumes International Student Admissions For 2024-2025 Academic Year | Representative Image

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) has resumed accepting international students following a four-year hiatus. Students can apply for programs such as B.A., LL.B. (Hons), LL.M., MPP, and Ph.D. starting in the academic year 2024–2025.

Important Dates

The application forms will be available on the NLSIU admissions portal starting from February 20, 2024. The deadline for submitting the application form is March 18, 2024. The NLSAT - International (Online test accessible worldwide) will take place on April 18 and April 19, 2024. The final admissions list will be published in the first week of May 2024, and the Academic Year will commence on July 1, 2024.

Screening Process

In accordance with the preference they indicate during enrollment, candidates must show up for the test on one of the specified days.



Following the examinations, a 3:1 ratio of qualified applicants—three for each open seat—will be contacted for interviews. The first day of the academic year is July 1.



The university used to have an ad hoc policy whereby foreign applicants were accepted without having to take an admissions exam. The governing organizations imposed a freeze on overseas student admissions in 2020.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be a citizen of a nation other than India and have completed at least 10 years of their education in a school or university outside of India in order to meet the minimal eligibility requirements.



Applicants for the five-year BA LLB (honors) program must have completed Class 12 from an accredited board or school of education with a minimum of 45% marks or an equivalent grade. For the three-year LLB (honors) program, applicants must have a bachelor's degree with an overall cumulative GPA of at least 45%.



Candidates with a bachelor's degree in any field can apply for the master's program in public policy, while those with an LLB degree or its equivalent and at least 45% of the total marks can apply for the LLM.