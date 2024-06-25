AP TET 2024 Results Declared, Check NOW! | Freepik Image

The results of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 have been made public by the state's Department of School Education. AP TET 2024 results can be downloaded by candidates who took the recruitment exam by going to aptet.apcfss.in, the official website.

To pass the AP TET 2024 exam, candidates in the general category must receive at least 60% of the possible score; candidates from the backward classes must receive 50% of the possible score; and candidates from the scheduled castes and tribes must receive at least 50% of the possible score.

How to download results?

To download the AP TET 2024 result, candidates will need to provide their candidate ID and birthdate.

-Visit aptet.apcfss.in, the official website.

-Click the link for the AP TET 2024 results on the homepage.

-A login page will be displayed to you.

-Enter the birthdate and candidate ID.

-The results of your AP TET 2024 will show up on the screen.

-Print off the document after downloading it for your records.



AP TET 2024

Two shifts of the AP TET 2024 test were held from February 27 to March 9. The first shift of the AP TET 2024 took place from 9:30 am to 12 noon, and the second shift ran from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

For candidates hoping to work as teachers in any of the state of Andhra Pradesh's educational institutions—including the State Government, local governments in both rural and urban areas, AP model schools, welfare and society schools, private aided and private unaided schools, etc.—APTET is held.