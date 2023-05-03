AP SSC results 2023 to be out soon at bse.ap.gov.in, details here

AP SSC results 2023 | Representational pic

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the class 10th exam result soon this month.

According to media reports, it is expected that the AP SSC result 2023 can be announced in the second week of May 2023.

However, the officials have not yet confirmed the date and time for the announcement of the class 10th AP result.

Students can check their SSC results at bse.ap.gov.in.

Candidates can use their login credentials to download their BSEAP SSC result.

As per some reports, the students can also check their AP SSC results through call or via SMS.

Last year, the board released the AP result for class 10th on June 6, 2022.

However, this year, it is expected to be released by the first or second week of May.

In 2022, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 67.26%.

whereas boy’s and girl’s pass percentage was 64.02% and 70.07% respectively.

As per media reports, as many as 6.6 lakh students have registered for Andhra Pradesh class 10th board exams.

Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has recently announced the AP Intermediate first year and second year results.

AP Inter Result 2023: Pass percentage