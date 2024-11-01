AP SSC Board Exam 2025: Fee Submission Schedule Released; Check Details

AP SSC Board Exam 2025 fee submission schedule released | Representative image

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has officially announced the application fee submission dates for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination. The Heads of all Schools and Institutions are required to submit the application fee (without late fee) for the AP SSC board exam 2025 on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, by November 11, 2024.

Further details

According to the notification, the Heads of Schools and Institutions are responsible for remitting the examination fee. The fee for vocational candidates and the fee for migration certificates must also be deposited online along with the submission of nominal rolls (NR) on the official website. The board specified that “Fee for underage candidates shall be remitted through CFMS Challan only.”

The BSEAP emphasised in its notification that the deadline for submitting the AP SSC board exam fee 2025 “will not be extended further under any circumstances.” The notification further instructs that “All the HMs are instructed not to wait till the last date of remittance of Examination fee. Examination Fee shall be remitted through www.bse.ap.gov.in website well before the due dates to avoid any heavy traffic on the server.”

Submission periods for the AP SSC board exam fee

The submission periods for the AP SSC board exam fee are organised as follows:

Students can submit their fees without a late fee from October 28 to November 11. For those who miss this deadline, a late fee of ₹50 will apply from November 12 to November 18, while a late fee of ₹200 can be paid from November 19 to November 25. Lastly, if necessary, students can submit their fees with a late fee of ₹500 between November 26 and November 30. It is important to note that the submission of nominal rolls (NR) and other required documents must adhere to the same timelines as the fee submission.