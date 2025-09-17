AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 Registration Deadline Extended To September 18; Apply Now At lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP LAWCET Counselling 2025: The registration deadline for AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 has been extended by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE. The deadline for registration has been moved to September 18, 2025. AP LAWCET's main website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in, is where candidates can apply online.

AP LAWCET Counselling 2025: Important dates

Certificate verification: Till September 18, 2025

Web options selection & submission: Till September 19, 2025

Change of web options: September 20, 2025

Seat allotment result: September 22, 2025

Self-reporting to colleges: September 22 – 24, 2025

Commencement of classes: September 24, 2025

AP LAWCET Counselling 2025: Application fees

Processing Fee (Non-refundable):

₹500/- for SC, ST, and PH candidates

₹1000/- for all other candidates

Mode of Payment:

Through payment gateway (Bill Desk) on the official website

Enter Hall Ticket Number and Rank/Date of Birth

Pay via Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or other available channels

AP LAWCET Counselling 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can use the instructions below to apply online:

Step 1: Go to lawcet-sche.aptonline.in, the official AP LAWCET website.

Step 2: On the home website, click the link to register for AP LAWCET Counselling 2025.

Step 3: Candidates will need to register themselves on a new page that opens.

Step 4: After completing the registration process, complete the application.

Step 5: Complete the application fee payment.

Step 6: To download the page, click the submit button.

Step 6: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

Candidates can visit the official AP LAWCET website for additional relevant information.