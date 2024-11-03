 AP LAWCET 2024 Seat Allotment Results Declared; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAP LAWCET 2024 Seat Allotment Results Declared; Check Details

AP LAWCET 2024 Seat Allotment Results Declared; Check Details

Candidates can view the allotment list by visiting the official APSCHE website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
AP LAWCET Counselling 2024 Seat Allotment Result Out | Freepik Image

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has published the seat allotment results for the 2024 AP Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) counselling. Candidates can view the allotment list by visiting the official APSCHE website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The AP LAWCET exam included three sections, comprising a total of 120 questions, with candidates earning one mark for each correct response.

Read Also
AP LAWCET Counselling 2024 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today, Direct Link Here
article-image

About AP LAWCET Seat Allotment Results

As per the official schedule, seat allotments for admissions were finalised on November 2, 2024. Candidates who have secured seats are required to complete both self-reporting and in-person reporting to their designated college between November 4 and November 7, 2024.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 3, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Plum Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 3, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Plum Sunday Weekly Draw
Kriti Sanon Makes FIRST Public Appearance With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia At Mumbai Airport, Skip Posing Together (VIDEO)
Kriti Sanon Makes FIRST Public Appearance With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia At Mumbai Airport, Skip Posing Together (VIDEO)
Move Over Gulabi Sadi, Video Of US Dad Grooving To Sanju Rathod's 'Kaali Bindi' Goes Viral
Move Over Gulabi Sadi, Video Of US Dad Grooving To Sanju Rathod's 'Kaali Bindi' Goes Viral
J&K Grenade Attack: 5 Injured As Terrorists Hurl Grenade At Crowded Market In Srinagar; Visuals Surface
J&K Grenade Attack: 5 Injured As Terrorists Hurl Grenade At Crowded Market In Srinagar; Visuals Surface

Upon reporting to the assigned college, candidates must bring their original certificates for verification by the college principal, who will confirm their eligibility for admission. If any tuition fees are applicable, candidates are expected to pay these fees directly at the college.

Read Also
AP LAWCET 2024 Results Declared By Acharya Nagarjuna University; Check Scorecard On...
article-image

How to download AP LAWCET Seat Allotment Results?

Here are the steps to download the AP LAWCET Seat Allotment Results:

1. Visit the official AP LAWCET website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

2. On the homepage, look for the link to "AP LAWCET 2024 Seat Allotment Results" and click on it.

3. Enter your login credentials, such as your registration number and date of birth, to access the results.

4. Click on the "Submit" or "View Results" button.

5. The seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

6. Review your allotment details, and if needed, download and save a copy for future reference.

7. Print the allotment result if required for further admission processes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NTA SWAYAM 2024 Registrations End Tomorrow; Check Details To Apply

NTA SWAYAM 2024 Registrations End Tomorrow; Check Details To Apply

AP LAWCET 2024 Seat Allotment Results Declared; Check Details

AP LAWCET 2024 Seat Allotment Results Declared; Check Details

Nagaland to Implement NEP By 2025 Academic Year

Nagaland to Implement NEP By 2025 Academic Year

Iranian Woman Strips At University In Apparent Protest Against Hijab Restrictions; Video Goes Viral

Iranian Woman Strips At University In Apparent Protest Against Hijab Restrictions; Video Goes Viral

Madhya Pradesh: 7.5-Years Pre-Ayurved BAMS Degrees Course After Class 10 From 2025; Students Will...

Madhya Pradesh: 7.5-Years Pre-Ayurved BAMS Degrees Course After Class 10 From 2025; Students Will...