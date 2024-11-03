AP LAWCET 2024 Seat Allotment Results Declared; Check Details

AP LAWCET Counselling 2024 Seat Allotment Result Out | Freepik Image

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has published the seat allotment results for the 2024 AP Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) counselling. Candidates can view the allotment list by visiting the official APSCHE website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The AP LAWCET exam included three sections, comprising a total of 120 questions, with candidates earning one mark for each correct response.

About AP LAWCET Seat Allotment Results

As per the official schedule, seat allotments for admissions were finalised on November 2, 2024. Candidates who have secured seats are required to complete both self-reporting and in-person reporting to their designated college between November 4 and November 7, 2024.

Upon reporting to the assigned college, candidates must bring their original certificates for verification by the college principal, who will confirm their eligibility for admission. If any tuition fees are applicable, candidates are expected to pay these fees directly at the college.

How to download AP LAWCET Seat Allotment Results?

Here are the steps to download the AP LAWCET Seat Allotment Results:

1. Visit the official AP LAWCET website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

2. On the homepage, look for the link to "AP LAWCET 2024 Seat Allotment Results" and click on it.

3. Enter your login credentials, such as your registration number and date of birth, to access the results.

4. Click on the "Submit" or "View Results" button.

5. The seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

6. Review your allotment details, and if needed, download and save a copy for future reference.

7. Print the allotment result if required for further admission processes.