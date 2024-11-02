AP LAWCET Counselling 2024 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today, Direct Link Here

AP LAWCET Counselling 2024 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today | Freepik Image

AP Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2024 counselling seat allocation results will be released today by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

The seat allocation list will be available to candidates who enrolled for admission to LLB programs on the official APSCHE website, lawcetsche.aptonline.in.

Students who have been assigned a seat must report to the designated institutes between November 4 and November 7, per the AP LAWCET counselling timetable for 2024.

At the time of reporting, candidates must pay the tuition fee, if applicable, and provide the original certificates for verification.

Important Dates:

Registration last date: October 23, 2024

Last date to verify uploaded certificates: October 24, 2024

Web options selection last date: October 28, 2024

Change of web options: October 29, 2024

Allotment of seats: November 2, 2024

Self-reporting to college: November 4 to November 7, 2024

How to check AP LAWCET 2024 seat allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the official AP LAWCET counselling website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Look for the "AP LAWCET seat allocation 2024" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login information to view your results.

Step 4: Your screen will now show the seat allocation outcome.

Step 5: Verify your result, save the PDF, and print the allocation result for future reference.

Candidates are encouraged to visit the AP LAWCET counselling's official website for additional information.