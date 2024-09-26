AP EDCET 2024 Counselling: How To Freeze Choices, Lock Options For Seat Allotment; All Details Here

Representative image

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will begin freezing the web options for the second phase of the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EDCET) 2024 counselling today, September 26. Candidates can visit the official website, edcetsche.aptonline.in, to finalize their choices for Phase 2 counselling.

Following the publication of the results from the first round of counselling, qualified applicants who did not obtain a seat or wish to modify their assigned seat can participate in the second round of choice filling and locking. The AP EDCET 2024 Phase 2 seat allotment results will be released on September 28, 2024.

Candidates can log in with their registration number and date of birth to view the results. Shortlisted candidates must complete self-reporting and report to their allotted colleges from September 28 to October 3, 2024.

Choice Freezing For AP EDCET 2024 Counselling:

To confirm their college and course preferences, candidates must follow these steps:

1. Web Option Entry: Select and rank preferred colleges and courses.

2. Freezing (by Sept 26, 2024): Finalize choices within the specified timeframe. No changes allowed after freezing.

3. Locking Options: Frozen choices will be locked and considered final for seat allocation.

4. Seat Allocation (post Sept 26, 2024): Authorities will allocate seats based on merit, preferences, and availability.

In AP EDCET 2024, the freezing of web choices for phase 2 will take place on September 26, 2024, which is the deadline for making any changes to the options. After this date, all seat allocation options are locked in