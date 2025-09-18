AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Postponed To September 20 At eapcet-sche.aptonline.in; Check Details Here

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result | Official website

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result: AP EAMCET 2025's third and final counselling round dates have been rescheduled by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE. Candidates participating in the counselling phase can view the updated schedule at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, the official AP EAMCET website.

The third and final phase allocation will now be released on September 20, 2025, in accordance with the updated timeline.

There is currently no explanation for the delay in the AP EAMCET 2025 seat allocation results. The other events calendar has also been updated, along with the date for the final phase seat allocation for the AP EAMCET.

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result: Important dates

Final phase seat allotment result: September 20, 2025

Self-joining and reporting at allotted colleges: On or before September 23, 2025

Commencement of classes: September 20, 2025

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check the result

To view the seat allocation outcome, candidates can take the actions listed below:

Step 1: Go to the eapcet-sche.aptonline.in official website.

Step 2: To view the AP EAMCET Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2025, visit the link on the main site.

Step 3: To log in and submit, enter your credentials.

Step 4: Verify the order of seat allocation that is shown on the screen.

Step 5: Get the order for seat allocation.

Step 6: Save a copy of the same in case you need it later.

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result: Required documents

AP EAMCET rank card

AP EAMCET allotment letter

AP EAMCET hall ticket

Class 10 and 12 marksheets and certificates

Birth certificate

Sixth-grade study certificate

Intermediate EWS certificate (if applicable)

Income certificate

Seven-year residency certificate after passing the qualifying exam

Andhra Pradesh residency certificate

Integrated community certificate

Local status certificate

Candidates are advised to visit APSCHE's official website for additional information.