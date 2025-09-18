AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Postponed To September 20 At eapcet-sche.aptonline.in; Check Details Here

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result: AP EAMCET 2025's third and final counselling round dates have been rescheduled by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE. Candidates participating in the counselling phase can view the updated schedule at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, the official AP EAMCET website.
The third and final phase allocation will now be released on September 20, 2025, in accordance with the updated timeline.
There is currently no explanation for the delay in the AP EAMCET 2025 seat allocation results. The other events calendar has also been updated, along with the date for the final phase seat allocation for the AP EAMCET.
AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result: Important dates
Final phase seat allotment result: September 20, 2025
Self-joining and reporting at allotted colleges: On or before September 23, 2025
Commencement of classes: September 20, 2025
AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check the result
To view the seat allocation outcome, candidates can take the actions listed below:
Step 1: Go to the eapcet-sche.aptonline.in official website.
Step 2: To view the AP EAMCET Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2025, visit the link on the main site.
Step 3: To log in and submit, enter your credentials.
Step 4: Verify the order of seat allocation that is shown on the screen.
Step 5: Get the order for seat allocation.
Step 6: Save a copy of the same in case you need it later.
AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result: Required documents
AP EAMCET rank card
AP EAMCET allotment letter
AP EAMCET hall ticket
Class 10 and 12 marksheets and certificates
Birth certificate
Sixth-grade study certificate
Intermediate EWS certificate (if applicable)
Income certificate
Seven-year residency certificate after passing the qualifying exam
Andhra Pradesh residency certificate
Integrated community certificate
Local status certificate
Candidates are advised to visit APSCHE's official website for additional information.