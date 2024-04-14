AP 10th Results 2024: Expected Date, Marksheet And How To Check Result Via SMS | Representative Photo

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will likely declare class 10 or SSC results in the 1st week of May. Students who appeared in the annual exams can check the results on the official website: bse.ap.gov.in and bseaps.in. They need to enter the roll number to download the AP SSC Result 2024 marks memo.

Around 6.3 lakh students have appeared in the high school exams.

Students can use multiple platforms such as official websites, SMS services and Digilocker to access the AP 10th Results 2024.

AP SSC results are expected to be declared in May. The tentative date for the declaration of the results is 1st week of May 2024.

Step 1: Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in and bseaps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AP SSC Results 2024 link

Step 3: Submit your roll number

Step 4: AP 10th Class Results 2024 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the mark sheet

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy of the mark sheet for future reference

Students can also receive their marksheets in offline mode via SMS. Check out the details below.

For Vodafone users, type AP SSC Hall Ticket Number and send to 56300

For BSNL users, type AP Hall Ticket Number and send to 5535256300

For Tata Indicom users, type AP 10th Hall Ticket Number and send it to 56263

For Tata Docomo users, type AP 10th Hall Ticket Number and send it to 58888