Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 Board Exam 2024 Fees Date Revised | Representative Image

Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations has revised the AP SSC or AP Class 10 exam fee last date. AP Class 10 regular and once failed students appearing in the March-April board exam 2024 will have to remit the exam fees on November 20 without late fee.

Candidates can remit fees till 25th November with a late fee fine of Rs 50. With a late fee fine of Rs 200, candidates can remit the exam fees by 30th November. Candidates can also fees till 5th December with a late fee fine of Rs 500.

The board also said that the remittance of examination fee will not be extended further.

“Apart from examination fee, fee for vocational candidates and for migration certificates shall be remitted online along with NR submission in the website www.bse.ap.gov.in as per the schedule. Fees for underage candidates shall be remitted through CFMS Challan only,’ the Andhra Pradesh board informed.

Payment will have to be done only through the school login using user ID and password from bse.ap.gov.in.

