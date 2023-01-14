e-Paper Get App
Andhra Pradesh: Engineering students commits suicide after losing money in online trading

The deceased was attending college and shared a room with five other students near to the institution.

Saturday, January 14, 2023
In his suicide note, the deceased student appealed to others to not take such drastic measures while dealing with issues like his. | Representative Image
Annamaiah: A 22-year-old engineering student from Rajampeta town, Annamaiah district, committed suicide on January 12 in the wee hours by hanging from a ceiling fan in his room. Based on a report by The New Indian Express, this incident was discovered after his peers saw the student hanging on the ceiling fan in his room and alerted the college staff.

The deceased has been identified as K Indrasena Reddy (22), the son of Krishna Reddy who is employed as a Superintendent at Srisailam Devasthanams, Nandyal district, according to additional information provided by the police. Indrasena was a final-year engineering student at a Rajampeta private institution.

The deceased was attending college and shared a room with five other students near to the institution. Indrasena informed his roommates that he would be travelling to Srisailam for the holidays as the college declared its break.

Mannuru Sub-Inspector Indrasena Reddy stated that the student lost more than Rs 23,000 in online trading as the reason for taking this extreme step. He took this step because he couldn't digest it and couldn't face his father. The body was taken to the mortuary after police discovered a suicide note.

In his suicide note, the deceased student appealed to others to not take such drastic measures while dealing with issues like his.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

