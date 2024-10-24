AMP NTS 2024: Fifth Edition Of The Association Of Muslim Professionals' National Talent Search Examination Set For December 7, Anticipating Over 1 Lakh Participants

Representative Image | Representative Image

The Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP), an organisation that works to improve educational and employment opportunities for young Muslims, has announced the 5th edition of their National Talent Search (AMP NTS – 2024).

More than 1 lakh students from across the country are expected to appear for the exams on December 7, 2024. There will be three categories of prizes, including cash rewards, scholarships, and Rs 10 Crores worth of coaching scholarships from more than 20 training institutes.

AMP said that the exam is organised with the intention of increasing and rewarding the students’ awareness about competitive exams for medical and engineering seats, and to identify the best students to support and nurture for the national competitive exams.

Farooq Siddiqui, head of AMP's national coordination team, said that the purpose of AMP NTS is to create achievers from smaller cities of the country and that in NTS 2023, 90% of top rankers were from Tier 2 and 3 cities. He further informed that this year, the AMP NTS 2024 intends to reach out to 1000 blocks in all the minority concentrated districts of India.

"Our intent is to create awareness about the competitive exams," said Siddiqui who added that the competition is open to students from all religious groups though a special effort was being made to give Muslim students knowledge about the competitive exams," said Siddiqui who added that the current programme was introduced last year and selected students are being trained at coaching centres.

The exam will be held for three categories of students: undergraduates, junior colleges and higher secondary schools. The competition will be held offline at 1000 exam centres in over 400districts across the country. There will also be an online version available on AMP World mobile app for those who are unable to appear in person. The top 500 students will be given IIT-JEE/NEET coaching scholarships. There will also be cash rewards and academic scholarships, all of which will be funded through AMP's IndiaZakat.com, their Zakat based crowd-funding platform, and other donors. In future, AMP hopes to extend the programme to cover law, chartered accountancy exams.Along with school, college, NIOS, ITI diploma students, madrasa students between ages 13 to 15 years can also participate in the exams. The last date for registration in this competition is November 26, l 2024.

Mohammad Ashfaq, Director, Gravity Classes and lead partner fot AMP NTS, said “When AMP approached us to support them for their National Talent Search exam, we wholeheartedly agreed as we believed in their vision. We all need to create the awareness regarding this talent search all over the Country especially in smaller cities & towns so they can benefit, as their students’ IQ level is the same as in bigger cities, and those who start the training from 9th Std. onwards have higher ratio of success.”

Dr. Abdul Qadeer, Director and Founder - Shaheen Education Foundation, said “AMP is known all over India for its excellent work in Education and we decided to collaborate with them for the National Talent Search. This year we will be selecting students for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) as well, which is for 450 Universities, through AMP NTS 2024.”