Amid Taliban's education ban, Afghan woman bags MA gold medal at Gujarat University

Mumbai: While the Taliban-led government has banned women from pursuing education in Afghanistan, Razia Muradi, a female Afghan student in India, was awarded a gold medal at South Gujarat Veer Narmad University for scoring an exceptional grade in her master's degree in Public Administration.

With an 8.60, Razia was felicitated for scoring the highest cumulative grade point average (CGPA) in her subject. As per media reports, Razia considers herself fortunate to have won this medal because there are many promising students in her class.

Unfortunately the student could not celebrate her feats with her family back home. Razia, who arrived in India for her two-year MA programme could not return as Taliban took over the country, state media reports

"Through my success, I want to create awareness among people in Afghanistan. I also wish that the international community would intervene and see that people in Afghanistan live their life the way people in other countries live," said Razia while talking to the toi.

"I wish to go back to Afghanistan if the situation becomes normal and work for my motherland," said Razia as per reports.

The Afghan student has been living in India for the past three years since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021. Since they came to power, the Taliban has stopped Afghan women from going back to their study courses while also banning them from university exams.

According to a UNICEF report released in August 2022, the Taliban has also deprived girls of secondary education which has cost the country's economy at least USD 500 million over the past 12 months, which amounted to 2.5 per cent of GDP.

Notwithstanding these reports, the Taliban authorities have shown no alteration in their rather policy regarding women's education, employment, and movement in the country.