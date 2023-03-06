Afghanistan: Taliban forcing divorced women back to abusive ex-husbands | File Photo

Hardlined Afghanistan rulers Taliban, are reportedly forcing divorced women back to their abusive husbands.

As per an AFP report, several women have been dragged back into abusive marriages after Taliban commanders annulled their divorces.

As per a UN mission in Afghanistan, nine out of 10 women will experience physical, sexual or psychological violence from their partner in the country. Inspite of this fact, divorce is a norm that is not accepted here.

Read Also Taliban forces kill 2 top Islamic commanders in Afghanistan

Amnesty: Taliban must halt their abuses in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, as per an AP report, a leading international rights group on Monday appealed for the UN Human Rights Council to address the ongoing, relentless abuses by Afghanistan's Taliban rulers, including severe restrictions on women and freedom of speech.

Taliban had promised to mend their ways while taking power in 2021. Despite promises of a more moderate stance, they have imposed harsh measures. The US and NATO forces pulled out from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

Among other severe measures, the Taliban have banned women from public life and girls education beyond the sixth grade. Reports of public executions after sentences and crackdown on minority communities often emerge from Afghanistan.

Not only this, Amnesty International has said that the Taliban have also targeted women's rights defenders, academics, and activists in recent months and detained them unlawfully. Those detained have no legal recourse or access to their families.

Amnesty calls for UNHRC intervention

The London-based watchdog has called on the UN Human Rights Council to establish an independent investigative mechanism in Afghanistan as soon as possible and for United Nations members to act toward ending impunity and ensuring justice for victims of Taliban abuses.

"The human rights situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating rapidly, and the Taliban's relentless abuses continue every single day," said Agnes Callamard, Amnesty's secretary general.

"It is clear that the Taliban are not willing nor able to investigate actions by their members that grossly violate the human rights of Afghanistan's population," she added.

The group also said that people who publicly criticize "abusive rules" of the Taliban have been arrested without any explanations while the crackdown on women's rights and public killings of minority ethnic Hazaras continue unchecked.

Among those detained are Narges Sadat, a women's rights defender; civil society activist Fardin Fedayee; author and activist Zekria Asoli and also Afghan-French journalist Mortaza Behboudi. Former Afghan lawmaker Qais Khan Wakili and journalist Muhammad Yar Majroh are also in custody, Amnesty said.

(with Agency inputs)