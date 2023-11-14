 Amid Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu 7 Districts Declare Holiday For Schools
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAmid Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu 7 Districts Declare Holiday For Schools

Amid Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu 7 Districts Declare Holiday For Schools

The IMD said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and over the South Andaman Sea.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Holiday Declared In Tamil Nadu | Representative Image

Chennai: Heavy rain lashed the coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu and, owing to the incessant showers in several parts of the state, the authorities in many districts declared a holiday for schools on Tuesday.

The sky over Chennai is likely to open up during the first heavy spell of the North-East monsoon in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 14.

On the likely enhanced rainfall activity, the IMD said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and over the South Andaman Sea.

Read Also
Delhi Schools To Remain Closed Till November 10 Due To Pollution; Grade 6 To 12 To Shift To Online...
article-image

It is likely to move west-north westwards and concentrate into a depression over West central Bay of Bengal around November 16.

The incessant rain that battered the districts, forced the authorities to declare a holiday for schools in Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Cuddalore districts.

At least 15 districts including Chennai are likely to come under a heavy spell today, the forecast said.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rainfall Prompts School Closures Across Several Districts
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amid Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu 7 Districts Declare Holiday For Schools

Amid Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu 7 Districts Declare Holiday For Schools

Children's Day 2023: Follow These Steps To Improve Your Child's Mental Health

Children's Day 2023: Follow These Steps To Improve Your Child's Mental Health

IIM Lucknow Activates CAT 2023 Official Mock Test Link At iimcat.ac.in; Direct Link

IIM Lucknow Activates CAT 2023 Official Mock Test Link At iimcat.ac.in; Direct Link

Mumbai University's Academy of Theater Arts & Kalaprangan Trust Honors Special Students With...

Mumbai University's Academy of Theater Arts & Kalaprangan Trust Honors Special Students With...

Who is Suella Braverman? Check Education Degrees Of Indian Origin Sacked Secretary

Who is Suella Braverman? Check Education Degrees Of Indian Origin Sacked Secretary