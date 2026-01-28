 Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: A Look At The Maharashtra Deputy CM's Education, Early Life & Political Journey
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar came into focus after reports of a small aircraft crash in Baramati in which he was reportedly injured. Born in 1959, Pawar completed schooling in Ahmednagar but dropped out of college after his father’s death. Despite limited formal education, he built a long political career and is among Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy CMs.

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 10:13 AM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been in focus following reports of a small aircraft crash in Baramati on Wednesday morning, in which he was reportedly among the passengers injured. As updates on the incident continue, there has also been interest in Pawar’s personal and educational background.

Early Life and Schooling

Ajit Anantrao Pawar was born on July 22, 1959. He completed his school education in Deolali Pravara, located in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. He grew up in a politically active environment, which shaped his interest in public life from a young age.

College Education and Dropout

Pawar did not complete his college education. He reportedly dropped out after the death of his father. As a result, he entered public life without a formal higher education degree.

Political Career Despite Limited Formal Education

Despite not pursuing higher studies, Ajit Pawar went on to a long and influential political career in Maharashtra. He has been elected multiple times from the Baramati constituency and is regarded as one of the most experienced leaders in the state.

He is currently serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra alongside Eknath Shinde under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Pawar has previously held the same post in governments led by Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde, making him one of the longest-serving Deputy Chief Ministers in the state, though in non-consecutive terms.

Recent Incident in Baramati

According to initial information, the aircraft carrying Pawar crashed while attempting to land in a field around 8:45 am. A public rally was scheduled later in the day ahead of the Zila Parishad elections in Baramati. Officials are yet to release a detailed medical update on the condition of those injured.

