AIMA MAT CBT 2024 Exam TOMORROW: Check Paper Pattern, Subjects, And More!

The All India Management Association (AIMA) Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Computer Based Test (CBT) 2024 is all set to be conducted tomorrow, i.e., August 18, 2024.

The MAT is divided into five sections, with thirty questions in each. Candidates will be given 120 minutes to attempt all 150 questions.

Subjects

Language comprehension

Intelligence and critical reasoning

Mathematical skills

Data analysis and sufficiency

Business and economic environments

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit cards for the same. The official website, mat.aima.in, is where qualified candidates can download their admit card.

Steps To Download Admit Card

The candidate's name, Form No., Roll No., Test Date, Test Time, and Test Venue Address are all contained on the admit card. The candidate must adhere strictly to the time and date specified on their admit card.

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Navigate to the Admit Card section of the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information by clicking the provided link.

Step 4: Your screen will display the admission card.

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

For all candidates to take the exam, they need to have a valid admit card. Under no circumstances will candidates who do not possess a valid admit card be permitted to take the exam.

About AIMA MAT

MAT is held in February, May, August, and December four times a year. A recognized university graduate in any discipline or an equivalent recognized degree is the minimum requirement to appear in the MAT. An undergraduate final-year student (B.A., B.Sc., B.Com., B.Tech., etc.) may also appear provisionally.

Graduation typically carries a minimum % requirement, which varies depending on the MI and university. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.