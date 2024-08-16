NTA To Release UGC NET 2024 Admit Cards Soon; Key Exam Details Inside!

UGC NET 2024 |

The National Eligibility Test, or NET, is held twice a year by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to evaluate a candidate's eligibility for junior research fellowships and assistant professor positions at Indian universities and colleges.

The NTA will soon release the admit cards for the UGC NET 2024 examination on its official website. Once the admit cards are released, candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download them from ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth to download their UGC NET admit cards.

The UGC NET 2024 admit card will contain various details including the candidate's name, the candidate's roll no, Exam date, Exam centre name, Exam timing, Important guidelines and more.

How Do I Download My Admit Card?

Step 1: Go to the NTA's official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Login yourself into the website

Step 3: Look for the UGC NET 2024 admit card link

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download a copy of the application form for later use.

This year, the NTA will conduct the examination between August 21, 2024, and September 4, 2024. The UGC-NET June 2024 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) via computer-based testing (CBT) mode.

The UGC NET retest will take place at several exam centres, according to the official notice. There will be two shifts available for the UGC NET exam: a 9 am to 12 pm shift and a 3 pm to 6 pm shift. Candidates are advised to keep a check on NTA's official website in order to get all the latest and detailed updates related to the UGC-NET 2024 exam.