 AILET 2025 Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Details
AILET 2025 Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Details

AILET 2025 Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Details

Candidates applying for AILET 2025 must pay an application fee of ₹3,500

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
AILET 2025 Registration Closes Soon At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in | Official website

The application process for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2025, conducted by National Law University (NLU) Delhi, will close tomorrow, November 18. Eligible candidates can complete their application by visiting the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Candidates are reminded that the last date for submitting the application fee is November 19, 2024, by 8:00 AM.

AILET is a prestigious national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD programs at NLU Delhi. The examination will take place on December 8, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Steps to apply for AILET 2025

Follow these steps to apply for AILET 2025:

1. Visit the official website nludelhi.ac.in.

2. Register with basic details and create a login ID.

3. Fill in the application form and select your test city.

4. Upload required documents (photo, signature, certificates).

5. Pay the application fee (₹3,500 for General, ₹1,500 for SC/ST/PwD, SC/ST BPL exempted).

6. Submit and save the form for reference.

Important dates

- Last Date to Apply: November 18, 2024

- Admit Card: November 28, 2024

- Exam: December 8, 2024

Application fees

Candidates applying for AILET 2025 must pay an application fee of ₹3,500. However, applicants from the SC/ST and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) categories will only need to pay ₹1,500. Candidates from the SC/ST category who are Below Poverty Line (BPL) are exempt from the application fee altogether.

