AILET 2025: Four Exam City Centres Removed; Check The List Here

AILET 2025 | Official Website

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2025 will now have 31 exam centres instead of the previous 35, according to the National Law University (NLU), in Delhi. Until November 18, 2024, qualified applicants may still apply for the AILET 2025 using the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

There were four cities that were removed from the list if exam centres - Bilaspur, Kota, Shimla and Siliguri.

This was done because the AILET 2025 information bulletin states that exam centres will not be established in areas with less than 100 applicants. In these situations, test takers will be moved to their second or third chosen city.

It is recommended that candidates alter their test city preferences as soon as possible if they originally chose any of the four eliminated cities as their first choice. They can do this this by going to the AILET 2025 portal and choosing their options again.

AILET 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates can apply for undergraduate exams if they have passed the Senior Secondary School test (10+2 system) or a comparable exam with 45% of the possible points. Candidates may also apply if they plan to sit for the 2025 class 12 annual exam.

Read Also AILET 2024 Application Process Begins For Joint Masters In Intellectual Property Law At NLU Delhi

Candidates may apply for the postgraduate entrance exam if they have an LLB or an equivalent law degree with 55% of the possible points. Applicants may also apply if they want to sit for the 2025 final year LLB annual exam.



How to apply?

-Go to nationallawuniversitydelhi.in to access the official website.

-Click the "AILET 2025" registration link on the home page.

-To finish the initial registration, enter your name, email address, and other basic information.

-After that, log in and complete the application.

-Pay the money and upload all required documents as requested.

-Verify all the information and send in the form.