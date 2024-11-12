AILET 2025 Registration Closes Soon At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in: Key Dates, Fees & Application Process

AILET 2025 Registration Closes Soon At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in | Official website

The AILET 2025 registration for the admission exams for the BA LLB (Hons.), LLM, and PhD in Law at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in will be soon closed. The registration deadline is November 18, 2024.

On December 8, 2024, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., the AILET 2025 exam will take place. The test will be conducted offline.

Eligibility:

Candidates from the general category may apply for admission to the BA LLB (Hons.) program through AILET 2025 if they have finished Class 12 (10+2) from an accredited board with at least 45% of the possible points. For the OBC and SC/ST categories, the minimum qualifying scores are 42% and 40%, respectively. Candidates must have earned a 3-year or 5-year LLB from an accredited university in order to apply for the AILET 2025 LLM exam.

Application charges

Interested people can pay an application fee of Rs. 3500 and submit an online application.

For SC/ST and PwD applicants, the application fee is Rs. 1500; SC/ST applicants who are below the poverty line are exempt from paying this fee.

How to register for AILET 2025 LLM exam:

Step 1: Go to nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, the official website for AILET 2025.

Step 2: Select the link for registration.

Step 3: Enter your basic information, including your name, gender, date of birth, and address.

Step 4: Create a login ID, or username, and password when you register for AILET.

Step 5: To log in, enter the password and username that were generated.

Step 6: Proceed to complete the AILET application.

Step 7: Verify all of the information entered.

Step 8: Upload a scanned copy of your signature and a passport-size photo.

Step 9: Pay the application fee and submit.

Step 10: For future use, download a PDF version of the application.

AILET 2025: Examination Locations

Bengaluru, Bilaspur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Siliguri, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Visakhapatnam, and so on are the locations of the AILET-2025, according to the official announcement.

The national-level All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is given annually by the National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi) to applicants for admission to its undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate programs.