AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024 For Stage II Expected Today, Step-by-Step Guide To Download Your Admit Card

Nursing Officer Recruitment | Unsplash

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to release the AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024 for the Stage II exam today, October 2, 2024. Candidates participating in the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test can download their admit cards from the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The Stage II examination is scheduled for October 4, 2024, and will last for 180 minutes. It will consist of 160 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) worth a total of 160 marks, covering the entire Nursing syllabus. The exam will be divided into four sections, each lasting 45 minutes and containing 40 questions. Please note that there will be a negative marking of one-third of a mark for each incorrect answer.

Check the official schedule.

Only candidates who passed the Stage I examination are eligible to take the Stage II exam. To download the admit card, follow these steps:

How to Download the AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024 for Stage II

Visit the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on the link for AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024 for Stage II on the homepage.

A new page will open where you will need to enter your login details.

Click "Submit," and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Review the admit card and download it.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

The qualifying marks for the NORCET Examination are set at 50% for UR/EWS candidates, 45% for OBC candidates, and 40% for SC and ST candidates.

The Stage I examination took place on September 15, with results announced on September 19, 2024. For more information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official AIIMS website.