 AIIMS INI CET January 2023 Results Declaring Tomorrow At aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS INI CET January 2023 Results Declaring Tomorrow At aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS to unveil INI-CET PG results on Nov 11 at aiimsexams.ac.in. Check official site for scores in MD/MS/M.Ch/DM/MDS January 2024 Session.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 08:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Unsplash

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is gearing up to unveil the results for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) PG (MD/MS/M.Ch (6 years) /DM(6 years)/MDS) January, 2024 Session. The eagerly awaited results are scheduled to be declared on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Aspirants can access their AIIMS INI CET January 2023 results through the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The INI CET for the January 2024 Session took place on Sunday, November 5, marking a crucial step for candidates seeking admission to various postgraduate medical and dental courses.

How to check:

Visit the official website of AIIMS.

Navigate to the result link.

Click on the INI CET January 2024 session result link.

The INI CET 2024 result will be displayed on your screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Stay tuned for the official announcement on November 11 as aspiring medical professionals eagerly anticipate the outcome of their performance in the AIIMS INI CET.

