AICTE Demand Relaxation for BBA, BCA Courses Norms In Colleges

Pixabay

The Federation of Self-Financing Technical Institutions and the All India and Punjab Unaided Colleges Association have jointly approached the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) to reconsider its stipulation mandating approval for BBA and BCA colleges.

Historical exclusion raises concerns

According to PTI reports, President of the Federation of Self-Financing Technical Institutions, Dr. Anshu Kataria, and Senior Vice-President of the Punjab Unaided Colleges Association, Amit Sharma, recently engaged in a meeting with AICTE Member Secretary Rajive Kumar. They emphasized that BBA, BCA, and BMS courses have remained outside the AICTE's jurisdiction since the enactment of the AICTE Act in 1987.

Expressing concern, Kataria labeled the move to include these courses under the AICTE's authority after nearly four decades as "shocking." He cautioned that such a decision could escalate the financial burden on students pursuing these programs.

Read Also AICTE Extends Approval Application Deadline For Technical Institutions To February 7

Warning of legal action

Amit Sharma and Dr. Anshu Kataria issued a stern warning during the meeting, indicating their intention to approach the courts if the AICTE does not reconsider and relax the existing norms. This plea for exemption has ignited discussions about the governance of technical education and the potential impact on institutions offering BBA and BCA programs.

The AICTE's response to these appeals remains eagerly awaited, leaving the academic community and students uncertain about the future trajectory of these popular courses.

(Inputs from PTI)