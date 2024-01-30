AICTE Extends Approval Application Deadline For Technical Institutions To February 7 |

The AICTE has prolonged the deadline for technical institutions to submit their approval applications for the 2024-25 academic year. Institutions can apply without penalty until February 7, 2024, and with a penalty until February 14, 2024.

Link to the announcement here.

New and current organizations providing these programs have the option to submit their applications without incurring any penalties until February 7, or with a penalty until February 14. The deadline for institutions offering BBA, BMS, and BCA programs remains unchanged at February 26, 2024.

This extension is for all technical colleges, whether new or existing, that are looking to get approval for programs in engineering, technology, design, management, computer applications, hotel management, applied arts/crafts, and related undergraduate/postgraduate courses.

Institutions that are preparing to introduce new BBA, BMS, and BCA courses have a distinct deadline of February 26, after which penalties will be imposed.

The AICTE is inviting applications for various courses including engineering, management, and computer applications. Interested institutions must register on the National Skill Workflow portal to receive application login details. A non-refundable application fee of Rs. 6,000 is applicable. It is advised that applicants submit accurate documentation within the specified deadlines to avoid processing delays.