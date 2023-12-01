AIBE 18 2023: Admit Card Release Date Postponed To Dec 3; Check Details Here

AIBE 18 Admit Card | Representative Image

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 18 Admit Card 2023 release date has been rescheduled to December 3, 2023 after 5 P.M. The exam is set to take place on December 10, 2023.

The admit care will be released on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Candidates will need to provide their AIBE registration ID and password in order to download their hall passes. The AIBE 18 exam will be administered in an offline mode using paper and pen.

The goal of this test is to allow applicants to become lawyers in India. In order to pass the qualifying exam, students just need to receive the bare minimum of passing scores.

In order to pass the AIBE 18 exam, candidates must respond to 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in three hours and thirty minutes. Candidates also need to fill out the given OMR form with their chosen responses.

To pass, candidates must receive at least 45% of the possible points in the general and OBC categories. In contrast, candidates who fall under the SC/ST category must score at least 40% to pass the AIBE 18 exam.

How to Download the Admit Card for AIBE 18:

Check out allindiabarexamination.com, the official website.

Go to the home website and select the AIBE XVIII admission card download tab.

After providing the necessary login information, submit the data.

Check the information on the admit card, then click "Download."