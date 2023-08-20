Ahmedabad School Teacher Suspended For Beating A KG Student In School | Representative Image

Ahmedabad: In a concerning incident coming from Ahmedabad's Chandlodia, a school teacher has been suspended following allegations of physically assaulting a kindergarten (KG) student. This incident came to light when the student went back home with bruises on his legs.

Following that, parents reported the incident to Ahmedabad District Education Officer (DEO). According to reports, the incident went down in a private school named Shakti High School.

The KG student eventually open up to his parents about the incident in detail, naming Kalpana Patel as the assaulter. The parents said Patel had struck the boy with a cane citing his poor academic performance and inability to read proficiency.

School authorities acted swiftly after the parents reached out to DEO with a formal complaint, initiating an internal investigation into the matter. The parents' initial complaint to the school administration was met with indifference, and no immediate action was taken against the teacher.

However, in response to the parents' persistent requests to review the CCTV footage, the school administration reluctantly acquiesced. Upon viewing the footage, it became evident that the teacher had vigorously struck the child, prompting a more serious response from the school.

Furthermore, when the DEO's office issued a formal notice to the school, Patel's suspension was initiated as an immediate response. The school has been directed to serve a detailed report about the incident to the DEO's office.