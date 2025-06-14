 Ahmedabad Airport Tragedy: BJ Medical College Cancels All MBBS Exams, Calls Off Vacations After AI-171 Crash Hits Student Hostel
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAhmedabad Airport Tragedy: BJ Medical College Cancels All MBBS Exams, Calls Off Vacations After AI-171 Crash Hits Student Hostel

Ahmedabad Airport Tragedy: BJ Medical College Cancels All MBBS Exams, Calls Off Vacations After AI-171 Crash Hits Student Hostel

The decision affects over 500 students, particularly those in the first and second years, many of whom were living in the building that was hit by the Boeing Dreamliner. More than 200 students, including MBBS residents, have vacated their hostels and returned home due to trauma and fear.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Ahmedabad Airport Tragedy: BJ Medical College Cancels All MBBS Exams, Calls Off Vacations After AI-171 Crash Hits Student Hostel | X

Ahmedabad: In the wake of the devastating Air India Flight AI-171 crash near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, which struck a hostel housing medical students, B.J. Medical College (BJMC) has announced the cancellation of all ongoing and upcoming internal examinations for MBBS students. The college has also called off the summer vacation for all medical faculty and doctors and asked them to assist in the care of the injured.

The decision affects over 500 students, particularly those in the first and second years, many of whom were living in the building that was hit by the Boeing Dreamliner.

More than 200 students, including MBBS residents, have vacated their hostels and returned home due to trauma and fear.

Read Also
NEET UG Result 2025 Updates: Final Answer Key Released; Scorecard Shortly At neet.nta.nic.in
article-image

According to sources at the college, at least 40 students who were present during the crash remain in a state of deep shock and distress.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Builders Booked For ₹6.08 Crore Real Estate Fraud In Dadar: Same Flat Sold To 2 Buyers Using Forged Papers
Mumbai News: Builders Booked For ₹6.08 Crore Real Estate Fraud In Dadar: Same Flat Sold To 2 Buyers Using Forged Papers
Navi Mumbai News: Sanitation Worker In Panvel Returns Lost Gold Chain, Wins Praise For Honesty
Navi Mumbai News: Sanitation Worker In Panvel Returns Lost Gold Chain, Wins Praise For Honesty
Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Residents Raise Alarm Over Illegal Waste Dumping Opposite Housing Society, Demand CIDCO Action
Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Residents Raise Alarm Over Illegal Waste Dumping Opposite Housing Society, Demand CIDCO Action
Mumbai News: BMC Employees Inaugurate Vikhroli East-West Bridge Amid Monsoon Concerns
Mumbai News: BMC Employees Inaugurate Vikhroli East-West Bridge Amid Monsoon Concerns

The examinations will be rescheduled once students have recovered from the psychological impact, officials said.

"In light of the current mental and emotional state of our students, and the logistical disruption caused by the collapse of the mess-cum-hostel building, all internal theory and practical exams stand postponed until further notice," a senior official from BJMC confirmed.

The mess building, which housed both the students’ hostel and dining area, was directly struck by the aircraft’s wing during the crash.

Read Also
JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared At josaa.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
article-image

With the mess situated on the first and second floors, residents and interns have been left without access to regular meals and basic services.

In a related move, the college has also called off the summer vacation for all medical faculty and doctors.

The second phase of the summer break was scheduled to begin on June 13, but all medical staff have now been directed to report for duty starting June 14.

The decision has been taken in view of the urgent medical demands arising from the plane crash and the ongoing treatment of injured victims at Civil Hospital, where BJMC doctors are on duty.

Read Also
Study In UK: University Of Leeds Launches MSc In Air Quality Solutions With Data Science For 2025...
article-image

Meanwhile, Vijay Rupani’s son, Rishabh Rupani, arrived in Gandhinagar from the United States on Saturday, while his wife, Anjali Rupani, returned from London on Friday via a special chartered flight.

Senior BJP leaders including Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, and several party members and relatives have been arriving at the family’s Gandhinagar residence to offer their condolences.

According to party sources, the last rites of the late leader will be performed in his hometown, Rajkot.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar Tops NEET 2025 With 99.99 Percentile In First Attempt

Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar Tops NEET 2025 With 99.99 Percentile In First Attempt

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Steps: From Registration To Seat Confirmation

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Steps: From Registration To Seat Confirmation

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Declared At predeledraj2025.in; Get Direct Link Here

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Declared At predeledraj2025.in; Get Direct Link Here

'Hostels Damaged In Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash Being Vacated For Probe,' Says BJ Medical...

'Hostels Damaged In Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash Being Vacated For Probe,' Says BJ Medical...

NEET UG 2025: Cut-Off Marks Decline Across Categories

NEET UG 2025: Cut-Off Marks Decline Across Categories