Agriculture India's Backbone But Its Courses Remain In Shadows of Mainstream Education

Agriculture, often dubbed the backbone of India, still remains relatively underrepresented in the country's education system. The plethora of agricultural courses available in the fields of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Agriculture Economics and Farm Management, and Genetic Plant Breeding, can be a pathway to a promising future.

Agriculture And Its Role in Education:

Anshu Yadav, 25, from Baba Farid Institute Of Science and Technology (BFIT), Dehradun, emphasised the significance of studying agriculture. "Agriculture provides employment to almost 60% of the country's population but contributes only around 18-19 % to the country's GDP. So studying agriculture is important for feeding the world population,” Anshu told The Free Press Journal.

Yet, despite the potential, students have a lack of information regarding the field of agriculture. Tushar Joshi, a third-year student from KK Wagh College of Agriculture, Engineering & Tech, Nashik, noted that scarcity of information about agricultural courses hinders students. "Lack of information about this course and the right amount of information reaching people could be one of the causes for less student footfall," said the third-year student.

However, there is a growing awareness about the transformative potential of agricultural education. Professor Madhushree Sekher, a teacher at TISS, Mumbai, believes that as awareness of agricultural programs grows, more students will be drawn to this field. She claimed, "Once the information about our skill education programs in the agriculture sector becomes more known, I am sure there will be more student footfall for the agriculture programs."

Impacting the Indian Education System:

In an era characterised by rapid technological advancements, agricultural courses offer students a fresh perspective. These practical courses equip students with unique skills and insights into agro-tech. Furthermore, agriculture can be a pathway to entrepreneurship.

Hemant Madhukar Jadhav, who is pursuing a BSc in agriculture in Nashik, mentioned that many students enter this field to prepare for competitive exams or because of limited financial opportunities elsewhere. He stated, "This course contains knowledge about how agricultural crops are grown and aftercare management of produce from basic soil to the by-product. All process information is included in the syllabus."

"Many students come to this field for preparation of competitive exams; few of them join the agriculture sector because there’s no financially stable income in this field," added Hemant Jadhav.

Professor Mira K Desai at SNDT Women's University emphasised how agricultural education can bring about a shift in mindset, a key aspect of education.

Anushu Yadav from BFIT also highlighted that studying agriculture also cultivates a positive change in students' mindsets, leading them to implement innovative practices in traditional farming methods that benefit both farmers and the environment.

Agricultural courses are experiencing a surge in popularity in India, ushering in a new era for education. During the April-January period of 2022-23, exports surged to $21.79 billion, marking a 10% growth compared to $19.75 billion during the same period the previous year, according to Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) data.

However, some students voice concerns about unequal opportunities and the need for more recognition of agricultural engineering. Tushar Joshi, a B.Tech Agri Engg student, highlighted the demand for equal mark distribution, a separate cadre for agricultural engineers in irrigation departments, and scholarships for international training.

He said, "We want equal mark distribution for Agri Enggs Like BSc Agri students. There should be a separate post of Agri engg in the irrigation dept. Only the agriculture students know how much & what kind of water is required for crops. It would be very beneficial for farmers. We need a separate cadre for agri engineering in Maharashtra like MP & other states."

Agricultural education in India is on the rise, driven by changing mindsets and a growing awareness of its potential. A report from 2018 states that, the number of applicants for seven ‘technical’ undergraduate (UG) agriculture courses has jumped from 51,822 in 2017 to 64,619 this year, which marks an increase of 25%.

Following that, a recent report concludes that the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is expected to surpass its fiscal year 2022-23 target of $23.56 billion for exports of significant agriculture and processed products. The latest estimates indicate that exports may reach $26 billion.

