University Of Ladakh To Come Up With Agriculture Department

Ladakh: Lieutenant-governor Brigadier (retd) BD Mishra has decided to set up an agriculture department in the University of Ladakh and transfer various units of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) to it, an official said on Saturday.

Mishra took the decision at a meeting convened at Raj Niwas here to discuss the handing of assets of SKUAST, an official spokesperson said. The spokesperson said the L-G decided that the full-fledged agriculture department would be established under the University of Ladakh in affiliation with SKUAST Kashmir.

Mishra also decided that various SKUAST units in Ladakh would be transferred to the agriculture department of the University of Ladakh. He directed the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Ladakh, SK Mehta to expedite the process of creating the agriculture department.

Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education, Ladakh, Padma Angmo suggested that SKUAST should hand over the assets as well as the posts to the administration of Ladakh.

SKUAST Kashmir VC Nazir Ahmad Ganai informed the meeting about the university and its existence in the union territory. He said two research institutes, two Krishi Vigyan Kendras and six SKUAST units were established in Ladakh during the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Gania said 45 non-technical posts are lying vacant in six units of the university and are reserved for the residents of Ladakh. The assets of SKUAST-Kashmir will be taken over by the Agriculture Department of the Ladakh University when it becomes fully functional, the spokesperson said.

