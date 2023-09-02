 University Of Ladakh To Come Up With Agriculture Department
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUniversity Of Ladakh To Come Up With Agriculture Department

University Of Ladakh To Come Up With Agriculture Department

Lieutenant-governor Brigadier (retd) BD Mishra has decided to set up an agriculture department in the University of Ladakh and transfer various units of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) to it, an official said on Saturday.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
University of Ladakh | Representational Pic

Ladakh: Lieutenant-governor Brigadier (retd) BD Mishra has decided to set up an agriculture department in the University of Ladakh and transfer various units of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) to it, an official said on Saturday.

Mishra took the decision at a meeting convened at Raj Niwas here to discuss the handing of assets of SKUAST, an official spokesperson said. The spokesperson said the L-G decided that the full-fledged agriculture department would be established under the University of Ladakh in affiliation with SKUAST Kashmir.

Mishra also decided that various SKUAST units in Ladakh would be transferred to the agriculture department of the University of Ladakh. He directed the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Ladakh, SK Mehta to expedite the process of creating the agriculture department.

Read Also
IIM Jammu, University of Ladakh collaborate to start transit-off campus
article-image

Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education, Ladakh, Padma Angmo suggested that SKUAST should hand over the assets as well as the posts to the administration of Ladakh.

SKUAST Kashmir VC Nazir Ahmad Ganai informed the meeting about the university and its existence in the union territory. He said two research institutes, two Krishi Vigyan Kendras and six SKUAST units were established in Ladakh during the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Gania said 45 non-technical posts are lying vacant in six units of the university and are reserved for the residents of Ladakh. The assets of SKUAST-Kashmir will be taken over by the Agriculture Department of the Ladakh University when it becomes fully functional, the spokesperson said.

Read Also
India-China Agree Not To Build New Posts Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IGNOU TEE December 2023 Online Registration Starts At ignou.ac.in

IGNOU TEE December 2023 Online Registration Starts At ignou.ac.in

IIT Kharagpur Signs MOU With NUJS To Organise Joint Academic Programmes

IIT Kharagpur Signs MOU With NUJS To Organise Joint Academic Programmes

BPSC Releases School Teacher 2023 Answer Key at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Link Here

BPSC Releases School Teacher 2023 Answer Key at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Link Here

University Of Ladakh To Come Up With Agriculture Department

University Of Ladakh To Come Up With Agriculture Department

MAH NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 3 Schedule Out At cetcell.net.in

MAH NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 3 Schedule Out At cetcell.net.in