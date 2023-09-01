There Should Be No Shortage Of Water And Electricity For Agriculture : CM Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the availability of water and electricity for irrigation in the coming months in view of less than normal rainfall in the state.

CM Chouhan said that special attention should be paid to maintenance to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity. Power supply should not be affected anywhere due to lack of staff, along with this the control room system should also be kept active at all times.

In the meeting, detailed information was given about the demand and supply management of electricity in various areas of the state in the coming months.

CM Chouhan said that there should be no shortage of water and electricity for agriculture in the state during the Rabi season. Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Ashok Varnwal, Principal Secretary Energy Sanjay Dubey and other officers were present in the meeting.

