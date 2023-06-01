Affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University possible: Guv Purohit | IANS

Chandigarh: The affiliation of colleges of Haryana with Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, is possible and the collaboration of Haryana and Punjab in this regard would be a good start, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh (UT) Administrator Banwarilal Purohit said here on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting on issues related to PU with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, the governor said a lot of development was taking place in the field of education. Exhorting the governments of two states to make education accessible to the rural areas as well, he asked both the CMs to take the matters related to PU forward with mutual consent.

Read Also Will ensure uninterrupted education facilities to the students in two days: Amit Shah in Manipur

Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966

Khattar said that under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, the share of Haryana was given to PU and the colleges and regional centres of Haryana were affiliated with the university. The same, however, was abolished by issuing a notification in 1973.

All educational institutions should cooperate: Guv

"In today's era, the colleges of the states are being affiliated with international universities. The aim of the National Education Policy is that all educational institutions should cooperate in the progress of the country and the mutual relations of all the states should be further strengthened. Therefore, affiliation of colleges of Haryana should be done with Punjab University,’’ he said. Stating that the PU is a Central University in which Haryana’s colleges should also have affiliation, Khattar said that the Haryana government, along with the Centre, would take PU forward, so that the university became prosperous and its needs were fulfilled.

Punjab Chief Minister Mann sought some time to finalise these subjects following which a meeting has been scheduled on June 5.