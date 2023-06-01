 Affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University possible: Guv Purohit
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAffiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University possible: Guv Purohit

Affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University possible: Guv Purohit

Saying a lot of development was taking place in the field of education, he exhorted governments of two states to make education accessible to the rural areas as well.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
Affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University possible: Guv Purohit | IANS

Chandigarh: The affiliation of colleges of Haryana with Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, is possible and the collaboration of Haryana and Punjab in this regard would be a good start, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh (UT) Administrator Banwarilal Purohit said here on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting on issues related to PU with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, the governor said a lot of development was taking place in the field of education. Exhorting the governments of two states to make education accessible to the rural areas as well, he asked both the CMs to take the matters related to PU forward with mutual consent.

Read Also
Will ensure uninterrupted education facilities to the students in two days: Amit Shah in Manipur
article-image

Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966

Khattar said that under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, the share of Haryana was given to PU and the colleges and regional centres of Haryana were affiliated with the university. The same, however, was abolished by issuing a notification in 1973.

All educational institutions should cooperate: Guv

"In today's era, the colleges of the states are being affiliated with international universities. The aim of the National Education Policy is that all educational institutions should cooperate in the progress of the country and the mutual relations of all the states should be further strengthened. Therefore, affiliation of colleges of Haryana should be done with Punjab University,’’ he said. Stating that the PU is a Central University in which Haryana’s colleges should also have affiliation, Khattar said that the Haryana government, along with the Centre, would take PU forward, so that the university became prosperous and its needs were fulfilled.

Punjab Chief Minister Mann sought some time to finalise these subjects following which a meeting has been scheduled on June 5.

Read Also
CM Bhagwant Mann says no to 'Z-plus' security cover in Punjab & Delhi
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chapters dropped from NCERT's 10th standard textbooks

Chapters dropped from NCERT's 10th standard textbooks

Will new GRE changes impact students negatively? Here's what experts have to say

Will new GRE changes impact students negatively? Here's what experts have to say

Engineering student from MP ends her life after failing exam

Engineering student from MP ends her life after failing exam

Goa GBSHSE HSSC class 12th supplementary exams 2023 starts tomorrow; check schedule here

Goa GBSHSE HSSC class 12th supplementary exams 2023 starts tomorrow; check schedule here

Karnataka: Congress govt to replace BJP's NEP with its own new education policy

Karnataka: Congress govt to replace BJP's NEP with its own new education policy