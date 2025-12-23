AFCAT 1/2026 Correction Window Opens At afcat.cdac.in; Here’s What Candidates Can Edit

Canva

AFCAT 1/2026 Correction Window: The AFCAT 1 correction window has been opened by the Indian Air Force as of today, December 23, 2025. Candidates who have registered can use the AFCAT 1/2026 application correction service online at afcat.cdac.in. The AFCAT 1 correctional facility must be accessed by 11:30 PM on December 24, 2025. Additionally, there is no additional cost to modify the AFCAT 2 application form.

AFCAT 1/2026 Correction Window: Important dates

Correction Window Opens: December 23, 2025

Last Date for Correction: December 24, 2025 (up to 11:30 PM)

Mode of Correction: Online at afcat.cdac.in

Correction Fee: No extra fee for making changes

Last Date to Apply Online: December 19, 2025

AFCAT 1 Exam Date: January 31, 2026

AFCAT 1/2026 Correction Window: What can be edited?

Application Form Details

Candidate’s name

Father’s name

Uploaded Documents

Passport-sized photograph

Signature

Thumb impression

Important Note

Corrections are allowed only in the “Fill Application Form” and “Upload Document” sections

No other fields can be edited using the AFCAT 1 correction window

AFCAT 1/2026 Correction Window: Steps to make the correction

To learn how to modify the AFCAT application form 2026, candidates can review these instructions:

Step 1: Visit the official website at afcat.edcil.co.in.

Step 2: Click "All registered candidates can now edit personal information details in your application for AFCAT 01/2026, if felt necessary" at this point.

Step 3: User ID and password on the login page

Step 4: Click the AFCAT 01/2026 application rectification link now.

Step 5: Make the required adjustments and submit the form.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.