AEEE 2025 Exam Dates For Phase 1 Announced; Registration Extended

AEEE 2025 Exam Dates For Phase 1 Announced |

Amrita University announced the dates for Phase 1 of the Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering (AEEE) 2025. The examination will be conducted on February 1st and 2nd, 2025. The application window for AEEE 2025 remains open, with the deadline for registration extended to 20 January, 2025. Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply online at aeee.amrita.edu.

To participate in Phase 1, all interested candidates must complete the application process and pay the required fees by January 20th. Additionally, selecting a preferred exam slot and downloading the admit card are mandatory steps for participation. The admit card will serve as the official authorization to appear for the AEEE.

Eligibility criteria for AEEE 2025

To be eligible for AEEE 2025, candidates must fulfill the following criteria:

Age Limit: Candidates must have been born on or after July 1, 2004, and before July 1, 2009.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed or be appearing for their Class 12 (or equivalent) examination from a recognized board. Additionally, they must have secured a minimum aggregate of 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and a minimum of 55% marks in each of these subjects.

Furthermore, candidates who have qualified for JEE Main 2025 are also eligible to apply for AEEE 2025.

Steps to apply

You can follow these steps to apply for AEEE 2025

Visit the official AEEE website: aeee.amrita.edu.

Register with your basic information, email, and mobile number.

Complete the application form with personal, academic, and contact details.

Upload scanned copies of your passport-sized photograph and signature.

Pay the required application fee online.

Select your preferred exam date and time slot for Phase 1.

Download your admit card, mandatory for the exam.