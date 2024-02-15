AEEE 2024 Phase 1 Results Released By Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham | Amrita Viswa Vidyapeetham

The results of the Amrita Engineering Entrance Exam (AEEE) 2024 phase 1 have been released by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. Applicants who took the test can visit amrita.edu to view their results online. Candidates must input their email address or mobile number, together with the OTP they got on their registered mobile number, in order to view their AEEE results. Two shifts of the AEEE 2024 phase 1 test were conducted from January 16 to January 22. The first shift finished at 12.30 PM at 10 AM, while the second shift started at 2 PM and ended at 4.30 PM.

How to check?

To view their results, applicants must visit Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham's official website at amrita.edu.

Open the Amrita Online Application Portal (AOAP) and select the "Result" option.

Enter the credentials (such as your email address and mobile number) that were obtained during the registration process to log in to the AEEE portal.

After that, your screen will show the AEEE phase 1 result 2024.

Print a copy of the scorecard for your records and save a copy for later use.

Mechanical Engineering (MEE), Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electrical and Computer Engineering (ELC), Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (RAI), Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science (AID), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Electronics and Computer Engineering (EAC), Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security) (CYS), and Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence) (CAI) are a few of the BTech courses offered by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham campuses through the Amrita Engineering Entrance Test (AEEE) 2024.

Candidates wishing to be admitted into the BTech programs provided by the institute's six campuses took the exam. The first section of the exam lasted for two hours and thirty minutes. There were forty math questions, thirty physics questions, twenty-five chemistry questions, and five English questions on the test. As per the marking structure, candidates will receive three marks for every right answer, while one mark will be subtracted for every wrong response.