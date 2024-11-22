ADRE Grade 3 Result 2024 Expected Soon on slrcg3.sebaonline.org: Here’s How to Check

Representational Pic | Representational Pic

The results for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade 3 positions are yet to be announced. The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) conducted the exam in September, with the answer keys already released and the objection period now closed. Results are expected to be available soon.

Once released, candidates can check their ADRE Grade 3 results on the official websites, slrcg3.sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in.

About ADRE Grade 3 2024

The recruitment process covers 7,650 Grade 3 positions across various state government departments and was held in two phases. The first phase, for HSSLC (Class 12) level positions, took place on September 15, followed by exams for graduate and HSLC driver positions on September 29.

After publishing provisional answer keys, the SLRC invited candidates to raise objections. The commission will review these objections, and if valid, will update the final answer key.

The selection process for ADRE Grade 3 and 4 positions typically includes multiple stages, such as a written exam followed by an interview or viva, to ensure the recruitment of the most qualified candidates.

Steps to check ADRE Grade 3 Result 2024

To check the ADRE Grade 3 Result 2024:

1. Visit the official Assam Direct Recruitment website.

2. Find and click on the "ADRE Grade 3 Result 2024" link.

3. Enter your registration number, date of birth, or roll number.

4. Click "Submit" to view your result.

5. Download and print the result if needed.