 ADRE Grade 3 Result 2024 Expected Soon on slrcg3.sebaonline.org: Here’s How to Check
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationADRE Grade 3 Result 2024 Expected Soon on slrcg3.sebaonline.org: Here’s How to Check

ADRE Grade 3 Result 2024 Expected Soon on slrcg3.sebaonline.org: Here’s How to Check

The recruitment process covers 7,650 Grade 3 positions across various state government departments and was held in two phases

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic | Representational Pic

The results for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade 3 positions are yet to be announced. The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) conducted the exam in September, with the answer keys already released and the objection period now closed. Results are expected to be available soon.

Once released, candidates can check their ADRE Grade 3 results on the official websites, slrcg3.sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in.

Read Also
Cheating Material Found In Women's Undergarments During ADRE Grade 3 Exam In Assam
article-image

About ADRE Grade 3 2024

The recruitment process covers 7,650 Grade 3 positions across various state government departments and was held in two phases. The first phase, for HSSLC (Class 12) level positions, took place on September 15, followed by exams for graduate and HSLC driver positions on September 29.

FPJ Shorts
Adani Shares Rebound Strongly After Yesterday's Dramatic Collapse Post US Indictment
Adani Shares Rebound Strongly After Yesterday's Dramatic Collapse Post US Indictment
AUS vs IND 1st Test: Virat Kohli Drops Marnus Labuschagne In Slips, Bumrah & Other Players Shocked ; Video
AUS vs IND 1st Test: Virat Kohli Drops Marnus Labuschagne In Slips, Bumrah & Other Players Shocked ; Video
Toyota Innova HyCross Achieves 1 Lakh Units Sales Milestone in India
Toyota Innova HyCross Achieves 1 Lakh Units Sales Milestone in India
Bigg Boss OTT 2, India's Got Latent Fame Puneet Superstar SLAPPED & THRASHED For Not Promoting Supplement Brand Despite Taking Money (VIDEO)
Bigg Boss OTT 2, India's Got Latent Fame Puneet Superstar SLAPPED & THRASHED For Not Promoting Supplement Brand Despite Taking Money (VIDEO)

After publishing provisional answer keys, the SLRC invited candidates to raise objections. The commission will review these objections, and if valid, will update the final answer key.

The selection process for ADRE Grade 3 and 4 positions typically includes multiple stages, such as a written exam followed by an interview or viva, to ensure the recruitment of the most qualified candidates.

Read Also
ADRE Grade 4 Answer Key 2024 Released At slrcg4.sebaonline.org; Download Scanned OMR Sheets NOW!
article-image

Steps to check ADRE Grade 3 Result 2024

To check the ADRE Grade 3 Result 2024:

1. Visit the official Assam Direct Recruitment website.

2. Find and click on the "ADRE Grade 3 Result 2024" link.

3. Enter your registration number, date of birth, or roll number.

4. Click "Submit" to view your result.

5. Download and print the result if needed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ADRE Grade 3 Result 2024 Expected Soon on slrcg3.sebaonline.org: Here’s How to Check

ADRE Grade 3 Result 2024 Expected Soon on slrcg3.sebaonline.org: Here’s How to Check

IIM CAT 2024: Exam On November 24; Dress Code, Guidelines & Things To NOT Carry In The Exam Hall

IIM CAT 2024: Exam On November 24; Dress Code, Guidelines & Things To NOT Carry In The Exam Hall

AIBE 19 Application Correction Window Closes Today; Admit Card Available On December 15

AIBE 19 Application Correction Window Closes Today; Admit Card Available On December 15

Karnataka Defers NMMS Exam 2024; To Be Held On 5 January

Karnataka Defers NMMS Exam 2024; To Be Held On 5 January

23-Year-Old Indian Student In US Dies In Accidental Gunshot On His Birthday

23-Year-Old Indian Student In US Dies In Accidental Gunshot On His Birthday