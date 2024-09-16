Cheating Material Found In Women's Undergarments During ADRE Grade 3 Exam In Assam

Representative Image |

In the latest news, during the ADRE Grade 3 examination in Lakhimpur, cheating materials were allegedly found in a female candidate's undergarment during the frisking process, on Sunday, September 15, 2024, Following this, an FIR has been filed at the North Lakhimpur Police Station.

Taking to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, confirmed the incident and stated that he spoke with the DGP of Assam regarding it.

He wrote, "The DGP informed me of another incident in North Lakhimpur, where cheating material was recovered from the inner garment of a girl student on the same day."

"We have two crucial tasks before us: 1. To conduct the ADRE examination with the highest level of integrity and transparency. We owe this to the entire younger generation of ours, and it cannot be compromised under any circumstances. 2. At the same time, we must ensure the decency and dignity of our female candidates are upheld at all times," the CM further said in the post.

The investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

My instruction to the police on the Nalbari incident -

I spoke with the DGP, Assam, @gpsinghips and instructed him to investigate the incident where a girl student has alleged that a lady constable searched her private parts before she entered the examination hall. For me, the… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 16, 2024

As a result, a proper SOP should be developed, taking into account the relevant judgments from the Hon’ble Courts and guidelines from the Women’s Commission regarding the conduct of searches involving women, and this must be circulated before the next round of examinations.

Exam Concludes

For the first ADRE exam, more than 11 lakh candidates registered. In all of Assam, 2305 examination centers hosted the test.

"The first ADRE exam has concluded peacefully. My deepest gratitude to all the officers and staff of the Assam Government who have successfully completed this monumental task without any issues. I once again assure our younger generation that transparency will remain our hallmark when it comes to government recruitment," the CM wrote in another post.