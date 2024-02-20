 Aditya School Of Business Management Appoints New Director Dr A.S. Suresh Iyer
In his new role as Director at the Aditya School of Business Management, Dr. Iyer will play a pivotal role in shaping the institution’s academic direction and fostering a collaborative culture of innovation and excellence.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Aditya School Of Business Management Appoints New Director Dr A.S. Suresh Iyer | Special Arrangement

The Aditya School of Business Management today announce that Dr. A.S. Suresh Iyer has been appointed as its new director. Together with his 12 years of teaching experience, Dr. Iyer brings with him over 24 years of industrial expertise.

In his new role as Director at the Aditya School of Business Management, Dr. Iyer will play a pivotal role in shaping the institution’s academic direction and fostering a collaborative culture of innovation and excellence.

Dr. Harishchandra Mishra, Chairman Aditya Group of Institutions said, “we are delighted to welcome Dr. A.S Suresh Iyer to the leadership team at Aditya School of Business Management. His exceptional track record and prior knowledge will be integral in establishing our institution as visionary leaders in the education sector, and will steer us towards greater achievements and delivering the best possible education to our students.” 

Dr. Iyer expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity by stating, “I am honored to be joining the leadership team at Aditya School of Business Management. I look forward to contributing my skills and knowledge to take ASBM to greater heights in the years to come.” 

Dr. Iyer’s passion lies in mentoring the students of the next generation to become industry ready in this VUCA and BANI world, through teaching and research.

He has established his position as an industry leader through his 35 published research papers in the realm of retail, distribution, consumer behavior, and branding. Eight of these papers are now being incorporated as part of the curriculum of various courses in the marketing specialization. He has also mentored over 100 Master’s students in their theses, which have culminated in a few publications. 

