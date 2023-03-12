A new antibacterial small molecule discovered at IIT-Roorkee

IIT Roorkee discovered a new antibacterial small molecule (IITR00693). | File Photo

Roorkee: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, discovered a new antibacterial small molecule (IITR00693) that could help in the fight against drug-resistant infections.

As per the TOI report, the research was led by Professor Ranjana Pathania, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, Mahak Saini, and Amit Gaurav from IIT-Roorkee, Ashish Kothari and Balram Ji Omar from AIIMS, Rishikesh, Varsha Gupta from Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh and Amitabha Bhattacharjee from Assam University.

On the new discovery, Ranjana Pathania said, “The molecule, discovered after a rigorous screening process, has shown potent antibacterial activity against a wide range of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, including some of the most problematic drug-resistant strains. With many bacterial infections becoming resistant to existing treatments, the discovery of this new molecule offers the potential for more effective and targeted therapies. IITR00693 acts like a dual sword; it not only strikes down the most stubborn bacteria but also prevents the emergence of resistance, ensuring that it remains effective for generations to come,”.

Findings of this research have been published in the American Chemical Society Journal – ACS Infectious Diseases, she added.