1st Edition of Uttarakhand Udyog Mahotsav to be held at IIT, Roorkee

The course will be delivered through live, instructor-led sessions by the faculty from institutions like IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Ropar and experts from the data science industry. /IIT Roorkee |

Roorkee: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee is set to host the 1st Edition of the Uttarakhand Udyog Mahotsav. The trade exhibition in collaboration with Bhagwanpur Industries Association (BIA) and Roorkee Small-Scale Industrial Association (RSSIA) will be held from March 18-20, 2023.

The trade exhibition will put together start-ups, MSMEs and various industry associations in and around the region. As per the reports more than 200 industries will showcase their efforts towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', an initiative by the government of India.

Director (IIT Roorkee), KK Pant and Chairman(BIA), Rajesh Rawat along with RSSIA'S President BB Gupta signed a contract at the pre-launch ceremony of the event to promote the business and academic cooperation for translational research projects and the socioeconomic development of the state.

While speaking about the Uttarakhand Udyog Mahotsav, BIA, chairman, Rajesh Rawat, said, ”This event is not just a trade exhibition, but a roadmap to the future of industries in Uttarakhand. We are truly excited to unveil the poster and showcase the caliber of Industries at Uttarakhand to the world. We are expecting to meet with a new set of customers and are ready to close the best possible deals at the exhibition.”