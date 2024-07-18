90 Indian Students Awarded K.C. Mahindra Scholarship For Global Studies

Pixabay (Representational pic)

90 Indian students have been granted the K.C. Mahindra Scholarship for Postgraduate Studies Abroad by the K.C. Mahindra Education Trust. The top three candidates will get INR 10 lakh each, for a total of INR 337 lakh awarded to these students.

Bharat Doshi, Trustee of the K.C. Mahindra Education Trust, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Rucha Nanavati, Chief Information Officer at the Mahindra Group, Ranjan Pant, Board Member at Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr. Indu Shahani, President and Chancellor of ATLAS SkillTech University, and Ulhas Yargop, Trustee of the K.C. Mahindra Education Trust, were on the selection panel for the scholarship.

Top Recipients

The top three recipients of the K.C. Mahindra Scholarship for PG studies are:

Raj Patel: Enrolled at Princeton University to study Finance.

Asmita Sood: Will pursue Biomedical Data Science at Stanford University.

Savalee Tikle: Accepted at Harvard University.

Financial Awards

INR 5 lakh each awarded to 55 fellows.

INR 1 lakh each awarded to 32 fellows.

Universities Abroad

The selected students hail from prestigious Indian universities and colleges:

29 IIT graduates

Other colleges: Kamla Raheja Vidyanidhi Institute for Architecture & Environmental Studies, SRCC, LSR, National Law Schools, NITs, and BITS Pilani.

These students have been accepted into top universities worldwide, including:

Harvard University: 13 students

Stanford University: 13 students

Carnegie Mellon University: 8 students

University of Pennsylvania: 6 students

University of Oxford: 6 students

MIT: 5 students

Columbia University: 5 students

Cambridge University: 3 students

Johns Hopkins University: 3 students

University of Chicago: 3 students

Yale University: 3 students

University of California: 2 students

Princeton University: 2 students

University of California, Berkeley: 2 students

Georgia Tech: 2 students

Anand Mahindra expressed his enthusiasm for the program, stating, “It's an enriching experience to engage with some of the brightest young minds in India through the KCMET Post Graduate Studies Abroad Scholarship, something I eagerly look forward to every year. My heartiest congratulations to all the students!”