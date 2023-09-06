710 Newly Appointed 'Patwaris' To Be Given Job Letters On September 8: Punjab CM

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. | File

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said 710 newly appointed 'patwaris' will be given job letters on September 8.

The induction of new 'patwaris' (revenue officials) is aimed at streamlining the working of the revenue department to facilitate the common man. The motive is to ensure that people get facilities in a time-bound manner, he said.

"A total of 710 patwaris have already been selected through a transparent recruitment process but were not yet given appointment letters in wake of some pending formalities," said an official release quoting Mann.

"These newly recruited 'patwaris' will be handed over the appointment letters on Friday. Pen in these new and young hands will act as a pivot to transform the society and carve out a corruption-free society in the coming days," he said.

Similarly, 741 'patwaris' who have already completed 15 months of training out of the mandatory 18-month period are being put on duty as regular patwaris in the field.

More posts of 'patwaris' will also be advertised soon so as to give a chance to the youth of Punjab to serve the state, he added.

Corruption in public life will not be tolerated at any cost and severe action will be taken against those indulging in it, he said.

A few days ago, Mann had spoken about steps to fill vacant posts of 'patwaris' in the state. His announcement came after Punjab 'patwaris' launched an agitation in the state against the registration of a corruption case against a 'patwari' and a 'kanungo' in Sangrur last month.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)