66 Students Left With Bald Spots As Teacher In Thailand Shaves Their Heads As Punishment

A teacher at Maesod Technical College in Western Thailand was fired after inflicting an unusual and harsh punishment on 66 students who violated the school's hair policy, as reported by Thaich8 News on August 23.

The teacher shaved bald spots into the students' heads, claiming their hair was too long. According to reports, the teacher also used a firearm to intimidate the students. The school authorities deemed the teacher's actions inappropriate and excessive, leading to his dismissal.

A total of 66 students were subjected to this treatment, according to Thai media outlet Onenews31.

The incident caught the attention of a Thai barber known as "Choppy Champ," who took to Facebook to express his disapproval of the punishment, which he said left the students' hair in a terrible state.

Showing genuine concern for the students, he offered to provide them with free haircuts to help restore their appearance. He also emphasised the importance of considering students' feelings and well being when enforcing discipline.

Thaich8 News reported that the students have been suggested to take legal action against the teacher, although no follow-up actions have been reported thus far.

The incident has sparked a heated social media discussion, with many expressing outrage and concern for the students' mental health.

One person commented, "This teacher lacks morality. The students will be mocked by others for having the bald spots."

Another shared their own experience, saying, "I've been through something similar before. As a boy with long hair, I was forced by a teacher to shave my head."

The third expressed anger by stating, "What right do you have to do this to him???? What right do you have over the child?? Even your parents can't do that, if we're talking about real humanity. This is just one person. Can you do it??"