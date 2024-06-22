6 New Centres, Strict Security Assigned For 1,563 Candidates Taking NEET UG 2024 Re-Exam Tomorrow

NEET UG 2024 | Freepik Image

1,563 candidates who were previously awarded grace marks as compensation for lost time during the May 5 exam will now take the NEET-UG again tomorrow, June 23. Administrative problems, such as the distribution of incorrect question papers and torn OMR sheets, among other things, caused the delay.

According to media reports, at the testing locations will be representatives from the Union education ministry and the National Testing Agency (NTA). Six new centres have been assigned to students this time, according to officials.

“We have assigned six new centres for these candidates while only one centre at Chandigarh where only one to two students are to appear is the same,” said a senior NTA official to News18.

Admit cards for the reexamination of 1,563 candidates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), scheduled for June 23, have been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Six testing locations in Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Chandigarh reported the problem of delay in distributing the OMR sheets.



June 30, 2024 is the estimated date of the reexamination result.

NTA's take



The NTA further stated that all affected candidates' (1563) June 4 score cards will be cancelled and withdrawn. The Supreme Court stated that it will hear the petitions on July 8 and declined to grant NEET-UG counselling, which was set to start on July 6.

The NTA had earlier declared that it would allow 1,563 candidates who received grace marks for time loss to retake the exam and cancel their scorecards. Admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and related courses in Indian institutions is contingent upon passing the NEET-UG, which is supervised by the NTA.