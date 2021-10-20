58 abstracts pertaining to Covid-19 research conducted in PGIMER

In the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), 58 abstracts pertaining to research in Covid-19 were conducted.

These included 576 abstracts received, the highest, for the Eighth Annual Research Day of PGIMER which is being celebrated on October 22.

Another first this year is the compilation of H index from all departments, which measures both the productivity and citation impact of the publications.

"Basically, through this, the intent is to monitor our strengths as well as our areas of improvement in the domain of research in the institute," said A.K. Gupta, Dean (Research) and Medical Superintendent with the PGIMER while briefing the media.

Forty-seven awards would be given to the best entries, including all categories, he added.

Detailing about the mandate of the Annual Research Day, he said the end objective of any research is to bring in more and more innovations and translate them into excellent clinical services for the masses.

Another senior faculty Vishali Gupta of the Department of Ophthalmology called the event a landmark opportunity for collaboration and cross-fertilisation of ideas and knowledge among the luminaries within the institute.

K. Gaba, Sub-Dean (Research) and Head of the Department of Oral Health Sciences, giving her perspective said, "The research day connotes the need for teamwork, mentorship, and synergy among various departments and institutes."

