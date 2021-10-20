Maharashtra class 10, 12 supplementary exam results declared on mahresult.nic.in

The results for the supplementary exams held for class 10 and 12 students in Maharashtra have been declared today, October 20 on the official website- mahresult.nic.in.

Students can check the result at the official board exam result portal of the second and higher secondary education board of the state.

Here's how you can check the result:

1. Visit the official website- mahresult.nic.in

2. Click on the designated link for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam results 2021

3. Enter login credentials like roll number, registration number as mentioned in the Maharashtra Class 10th SSC or Maharashtra Class 12th HSC admit cards

4. Select the ‘Submit’ button

5. View and download the Maharashtra Class 10th HSC or Maharashtra Class 12th SSC result 2021

The Maharashtra board conducted the HSC and SSC supplementary exams in September-October. Students who were unsatisfied and wanted to improve their marks took the Maharashtra supplementary exams.

In class 12, 99.63% of total students have passed this year. In Science stream, 99.45% of the total students have passed. The pass percentage in Commerce and Arts stream is 99.91% and 99.83%, respectively. This year close to 14 lakh students had registered for the HSC exam in schools affiliated to the state board, MSBSHSE.

In class 10, the MSBSHSE has registered 99.95% pass. Around 15.74 lakh students from Maharashtra had registered for Class 10 for 2020-21. However, due to a surge in Covid cases, the Board had canceled the offline examination which was scheduled in April and had evaluated students based on internal assessment.

While the Maharashtra Class 10th results were declared on July 17, the Class 12th Maharashtra board results were declared on August 3. This year, the overall pass percentage was 99.95 per cent in the Maharashtra SSC results. As per the data released by the board, 99.91 per cent of students from the Commerce stream cleared the exam, followed by 99.45 per cent of Science stream students. Arts students logged the least passing percentage- 99.83 per cent.

