25 students from IIT Madras, 5 from IIT Guwahati, 2 from IIT Roorkee bag packages over Rs 1 crore at year-end placements

New Delhi: During the first in-person mode of placement drive after the pandemic, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) recorded an increase in international offers for its students with several of them bagging packages exceeding Rs 1 crore per annum.

At IIT Madras, at least 25 students have bagged offers with pay packages over Rs 1 crore per annum. The institute has also recorded the highest-ever pre-placement offers this year, which is nearly 10 per cent higher than last year's figure of 407.

"The return to an in-person mode of placements was well received by both students as well as recruiters. We hope the new hybrid arrangement will enhance the quality of student-employer interaction and result in higher placements," said TB Ramkamal, Student Academic Affairs Secretary at IIT Madras.

IIT Guwahati, too, started its placement on Friday in which a total of 290 offers were made by 84 companies. As many as 78 start-ups registered for recruitment in the ongoing academic year 2022-23 along with 05 Public Sector Undertakings. The Institute received highest International Offer of Rs. 2.4 Cr and Domestic Offer of Rs. 1.1 Cr

IIT Roorkee also received an offer of 1.06 cr. International Salary and a 1.30 cr. Domestic Salary.

